NXT Wrestlers Appear at TNA Impact Taping; Ex-WWE Star Debuts

On Friday night, TNA taped future episodes of Impact in Tampa, Florida, with surprise appearances from three current WWE NXT wrestlers and a debut from a former WWE and NXT talent.

The event saw Chase University’s Riley Osborne, Gallus’s Wolfgang, and Dante Chen making their presence felt. Dante Chen participated in an Ultimate X qualifying match for Emergence, while Wolfgang wrestled Joe Hendry. Hendry is set to face another Gallus member, Joe Coffey, at night two of WWE NXT Great American Bash this coming Tuesday. Details on Riley Osborne’s opponent at the taping have yet to emerge.

Adding to the excitement, Xyon Quinn, a former WWE and NXT talent who was released by WWE in April, made his TNA debut at the taping.

The advertised matches for Friday’s Impact taping included:

- TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defending against Josh Alexander

- TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace holding an open challenge

- Moose vs. Mike Santana

- Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

- Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

TNA will hold another Impact taping in the same building in Tampa on Saturday, August 3. Advertised for that taping are appearances from Matt Cardona, Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards, and Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. JDC & Moose.

