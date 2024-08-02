Update on Roman Reigns' Plans for WWE Return

A potential explosive return for former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is on the horizon. The Tribal Chief hasn’t been seen since dropping the titles to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in April.
Since then, Solo Sikoa has seized power, declaring himself the new Tribal Chief and forming a revamped Bloodline faction. However, according to backstage reports, Reigns could be set to challenge Sikoa’s reign.
Sources suggest that WWE is considering a storyline where Reigns reclaims the title of “The Original Tribal Chief” in direct opposition to Sikoa. This could potentially ignite a new Bloodline Civil War or lead to an unexpected reunion.
With Sikoa set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night, speculation is rife that Reigns could make a surprise appearance.
With the impending return of Roman Reigns, sources state one of the discussed ideas is focused around Reigns claiming to be “𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟” in response to the last few months of Solo Sikoa’s proclamations.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 2, 2024
⚡ Matt and Jeff Hardy Spotted in Cleveland: Meeting with WWE Officials
The legendary Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy, are making headlines in Cleveland today. While in town for WrestleCon Destination, the brothe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 02, 2024 08:07PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com