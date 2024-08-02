Update on Roman Reigns' Plans for WWE Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A potential explosive return for former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is on the horizon. The Tribal Chief hasn’t been seen since dropping the titles to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in April.

Since then, Solo Sikoa has seized power, declaring himself the new Tribal Chief and forming a revamped Bloodline faction. However, according to backstage reports, Reigns could be set to challenge Sikoa’s reign.

Sources suggest that WWE is considering a storyline where Reigns reclaims the title of “The Original Tribal Chief” in direct opposition to Sikoa. This could potentially ignite a new Bloodline Civil War or lead to an unexpected reunion.

With Sikoa set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night, speculation is rife that Reigns could make a surprise appearance.