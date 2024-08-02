WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Update on Roman Reigns' Plans for WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2024

Update on Roman Reigns' Plans for WWE Return

A potential explosive return for former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is on the horizon. The Tribal Chief hasn’t been seen since dropping the titles to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in April.

Since then, Solo Sikoa has seized power, declaring himself the new Tribal Chief and forming a revamped Bloodline faction. However, according to backstage reports, Reigns could be set to challenge Sikoa’s reign.

Sources suggest that WWE is considering a storyline where Reigns reclaims the title of “The Original Tribal Chief” in direct opposition to Sikoa. This could potentially ignite a new Bloodline Civil War or lead to an unexpected reunion.

With Sikoa set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night, speculation is rife that Reigns could make a surprise appearance. 

Matt and Jeff Hardy Spotted in Cleveland: Meeting with WWE Officials

The legendary Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy, are making headlines in Cleveland today. While in town for WrestleCon Destination, the brothe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 02, 2024 08:07PM

Source: WrestleVotes
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88756/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π