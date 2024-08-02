Matt and Jeff Hardy Spotted in Cleveland: Meeting with WWE Officials

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The legendary Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy, are making headlines in Cleveland today. While in town for WrestleCon Destination, the brothers reportedly met with WWE officials earlier this morning, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

The nature of the meeting remains undisclosed, but Johnson adds that content was filmed with the Hardys, possibly for future release on WWE's digital platforms. This news comes with an interesting twist, as Matt and Jeff are also scheduled to appear at a TNA Wrestling event tomorrow night in Tampa, Florida.

This development has ignited speculation about the Hardys' future. Are they considering a return to WWE? Their recent openness to competing in NXT and potentially facing the NXT Tag Team Champions has fueled the fire. However, their commitment to TNA remains intact with their upcoming appearance.