WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Matt and Jeff Hardy Spotted in Cleveland: Meeting with WWE Officials

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2024

Matt and Jeff Hardy Spotted in Cleveland: Meeting with WWE Officials

The legendary Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy, are making headlines in Cleveland today. While in town for WrestleCon Destination, the brothers reportedly met with WWE officials earlier this morning, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

The nature of the meeting remains undisclosed, but Johnson adds that content was filmed with the Hardys, possibly for future release on WWE's digital platforms. This news comes with an interesting twist, as Matt and Jeff are also scheduled to appear at a TNA Wrestling event tomorrow night in Tampa, Florida.

This development has ignited speculation about the Hardys' future. Are they considering a return to WWE? Their recent openness to competing in NXT and potentially facing the NXT Tag Team Champions has fueled the fire. However, their commitment to TNA remains intact with their upcoming appearance.

Michael Cole Often Confronted Vince McMahon Over Inappropriate Comments

Michael Cole provides deeper insights into Vince McMahon's character. The longtime WWE commentator, who recently re-signed with the company [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 02, 2024 07:57PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #hardy boyz #matt hardy #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88754/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π