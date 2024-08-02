Michael Cole Often Confronted Vince McMahon Over Inappropriate Comments

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Michael Cole provides deeper insights into Vince McMahon's character.

The longtime WWE commentator, who recently re-signed with the company, shared his experiences with The Ringer, discussing various topics, including his former boss. Cole revealed that he occasionally had to confront McMahon for inappropriate remarks made over the headset. He also admitted that there were times he chose to stay silent and simply earn his paycheck.

"I'm not going to lie. There have been times where he has said things to me that were inappropriate. I would go back to Gorilla after the show and get in his face and tell him, ‘That was bullshit.’ He respected that I did that," Cole explained. "Over the next few years, people still didn’t accept me because they looked at me as being a puppet for Vince. And I think some of that probably was true. Listen, I’m not a rebel. I’m here to make money and take care of my family and provide myself a good living. And when your boss asks you to do something, you do it. I still think, at that time, I was a hell of a good announcer."

Since McMahon's departure in 2022, following allegations from Janel Grant, Cole has received significant praise for his commentary work. The lawsuit against McMahon is ongoing, and he remains under federal investigation.