Brock Lesnar's WWE Future Still Uncertain Amidst Legal Battle

Brock Lesnar's high-profile status with WWE is currently in limbo due to legal complications stemming from the Janel Grant lawsuit. The company has made the decision to keep the former champion off television while certain aspects of the legal proceedings are addressed.

A spokesperson for WWE confirmed that the decision was not made lightly, given Lesnar's immense popularity and drawing power. However, the legal team deemed it necessary to protect both the company and the wrestler while the situation unfolds.

Lesnar was a prominent figure in WWE, and his absence from the ring has been noticeable, particularly during major events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. While fans eagerly await his return, the decision ultimately rests with WWE and the ongoing legal proceedings.

The lawsuit, which includes serious allegations against several high-profile WWE figures, has cast a shadow over the company. As the legal process continues, the future of Brock Lesnar's WWE career remains uncertain.