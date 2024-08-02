WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Cole Re-Signed with WWE in Spring 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2024

Michael Cole has reaffirmed his commitment to WWE.

A recent article by Bryan Curtis on The Ringer reveals that Cole has renewed his contract with WWE. According to the article, “This spring, Cole signed a new contract that will keep him as the voice of WWE for the foreseeable future.” The specifics of the agreement remain confidential.

Since joining WWE in 1997, Cole has taken on various roles, including backstage interviewer, wrestler, and announcer. He has been a prominent figure in the announce booth since 1998 and currently serves as the lead play-by-play announcer on WWE Raw, alongside Pat McAfee.

Tomorrow, Cole will be at the commentary table calling WWE’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Source: theringer.com
Tags: #wwe #michael cole

