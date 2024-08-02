Mark Henry's Son Jacob Signs with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's son, Jacob Henry, has signed with WWE. Jacob made the announcement during Mark's DJ set at the Remix Rumble event in Cleveland, Ohio.

"The crowd is out here tonight, you seem pretty lively. I think it's time, I think it's time for people to know. For those who don't know, I'll tell you what's going on in my life. I am a collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma. But, some big news that will come out in the next couple of days [crowd starts chanting NXT]. I think you guys should be the first to know that I'm going to be a future superstar and it's been put on paper. I have officially signed a deal with the WWE," Jacob said.

Jacob, a standout at the University of Oklahoma in wrestling, football, and track & field, showcased his impressive strength by squatting 610 pounds last year. Previously, WWE legend Mark Henry claimed his son was determined to join the NFL.

With both Henrys in Cleveland ahead of SummerSlam, it's possible the announcement will be highlighted at the event. Mark Henry's AEW contract recently expired, and he has already appeared in a WWE-A&E documentary.