'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Hints at Possible WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Hints at Possible WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance

With WrestleMania 41 being held in Las Vegas, an appearance by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could potentially be in the cards.

The Athletic spent time with Austin at his ranch in Nevada for a profile piece that was published this week. In the story, Austin indicated there’s a chance he could appear at WrestleMania 41 next April.

“I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state,” Austin said. “But … WrestleMania next year is in Vegas. That’s in Nevada.”

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is hosting WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025. If Austin is involved with the event, it will be his first WrestleMania appearance since coming out of retirement to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. That no holds barred match — which wasn’t officially announced in advance — was Austin’s first time wrestling in nearly two decades.

There were rumors that the 59-year-old Austin could potentially show up during the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes main event at WrestleMania 40 night two this April. Instead, two other legends filled that role. The Undertaker and John Cena helped Rhodes fend off interference by The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline. Rhodes defeated Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

