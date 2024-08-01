WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Sparks Debate with Comments on Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

The Olympic boxing fight between Italian boxer Angela Carini and Algeria’s Imane Khelif ended abruptly after just 46 seconds on Thursday, sparking controversy at the Paris Olympics. The match drew attention since Khelif was one of two boxers allowed to compete despite being disqualified from the women's world championships in 2023 for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Khelif is believed to have a medical condition known as Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), where a person is raised and identifies as female but has XY chromosomes, resulting in blood testosterone levels within the male range.

WWE United States champion Logan Paul shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes. A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end."

Logan later posted a clarification, writing:

"‼️ OOPSIES ‼️

I might be guilty of spreading misinformation along with the entirety of this app. Although she’s been previously disqualified for failing a ‘gender test’ and has XY chromosomes, some sources say Imane Khelif was born a biological woman. I stand by my sentiment that biological men should not compete against biological women in any sport and if you disagree you’re a sick fuck."


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #imane khelif

