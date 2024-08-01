WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Wingstop Logo to be Prominently Featured on WWE SummerSlam Mat

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

Wingstop Logo to be Prominently Featured on WWE SummerSlam Mat

WWE has announced a partnership with Wingstop, featuring the restaurant chain's logo on the SummerSlam mat.

On Thursday, WWE issued a press release revealing Wingstop as the presenting partner of SummerSlam 2024. This sponsorship includes two Wingstop logos on the SummerSlam corner mat, alongside the Prime logo in the middle of the ring at every WWE PLE.

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium this Saturday, August 3. The Associated Press notes there will be 12 total sponsors for the event. WWE informed the AP that sponsorship revenue is up more than 60% from last year's SummerSlam, which generated $7 million in sponsorship revenue.

Wingstop will also sponsor WWE's fan kickoff event in Cleveland this Friday. Additionally, the deal includes a customized Wingstop video campaign with Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman that will air across WWE programming this summer.

Bayley and Drew McIntyre will participate in a meet and greet at the Wingstop located at 439 W. Bagley Road in Berea, Ohio, from noon to 2 p.m. Eastern time this Friday.

The SummerSlam main card airs live on Peacock/WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship is among the matches slated for the show.

WWE Executive VP on Potential AEW Collaboration: “No Conversation Has Been Had”

Will WWE and AEW ever collaborate? A WWE Executive Vice President sheds some light on the possibility of a supercard between the two wrestli [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2024 06:03PM


Tags: #wwe #wingstop #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88740/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π