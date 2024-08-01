Wingstop Logo to be Prominently Featured on WWE SummerSlam Mat

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has announced a partnership with Wingstop, featuring the restaurant chain's logo on the SummerSlam mat.

On Thursday, WWE issued a press release revealing Wingstop as the presenting partner of SummerSlam 2024. This sponsorship includes two Wingstop logos on the SummerSlam corner mat, alongside the Prime logo in the middle of the ring at every WWE PLE.

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium this Saturday, August 3. The Associated Press notes there will be 12 total sponsors for the event. WWE informed the AP that sponsorship revenue is up more than 60% from last year's SummerSlam, which generated $7 million in sponsorship revenue.

Wingstop will also sponsor WWE's fan kickoff event in Cleveland this Friday. Additionally, the deal includes a customized Wingstop video campaign with Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman that will air across WWE programming this summer.

Bayley and Drew McIntyre will participate in a meet and greet at the Wingstop located at 439 W. Bagley Road in Berea, Ohio, from noon to 2 p.m. Eastern time this Friday.

The SummerSlam main card airs live on Peacock/WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship is among the matches slated for the show.