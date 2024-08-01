WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Executive VP on Potential AEW Collaboration: “No Conversation Has Been Had”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

Will WWE and AEW ever collaborate? A WWE Executive Vice President sheds some light on the possibility of a supercard between the two wrestling companies.

Chris Legentil appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he was asked about WWE’s interest in working with AEW. Legentil responded with “no interest,” but later clarified that this isn’t a shot at AEW and that no conversations have taken place.

“I just want to make clear. There is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. There is no shot there that is being fired. It’s just to say, the answer to your question is no conversation has been had in relation to that.”

Fans have been wondering if WWE would collaborate with AEW ever since they started working with other organizations including Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, TNA, and GCW. The topic has gained renewed attention ever since Shane McMahon met with AEW President Tony Khan.

Source: SI Media podcast
Tags: #wwe #aew #chris legentil

