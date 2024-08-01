WWE Executive VP on Potential AEW Collaboration: “No Conversation Has Been Had”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Will WWE and AEW ever collaborate? A WWE Executive Vice President sheds some light on the possibility of a supercard between the two wrestling companies.

Chris Legentil appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he was asked about WWE’s interest in working with AEW. Legentil responded with “no interest,” but later clarified that this isn’t a shot at AEW and that no conversations have taken place.

“I just want to make clear. There is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. There is no shot there that is being fired. It’s just to say, the answer to your question is no conversation has been had in relation to that.”

Fans have been wondering if WWE would collaborate with AEW ever since they started working with other organizations including Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, TNA, and GCW. The topic has gained renewed attention ever since Shane McMahon met with AEW President Tony Khan.