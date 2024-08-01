Shane McMahon Comments on 'Productive' Discussion with AEW's Tony Khan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While it remains to be seen if Shane McMahon joining AEW will become a reality, his meeting with Tony Khan appears to have been positive.

WrestleTalk and Fightful reported on Wednesday that Khan and McMahon met earlier this week to "discuss possibilities moving forward." Along with the report, WrestleTalk obtained a photo of Khan and McMahon taken during the meeting, which was held in a private office at the airport in Arlington, Texas.

In a statement issued to Bully Ray, read on Busted Open After Dark, McMahon confirmed that he had a “great meeting” with Khan. McMahon said they talked about many things, but it was mostly about their love of pro wrestling and the “rewards and challenges” of working with family. The full statement can be read below:

"Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to see how he evolves the business moving forward."

Rumors that McMahon could appear for AEW became a talking point online after Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed the idea on their Grilling JR podcast. Khan said this June that, while he had never met McMahon at the time, he had a lot of respect for him as an executive and wrestler. Khan said Shane would always be welcome in AEW.

McMahon has no current role with WWE and has not appeared for the company since tearing his quad at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.