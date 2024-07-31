WWE Hall of Famers Heading to Cleveland for SummerSlam 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Rick Steiner will be in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend for WWE SummerSlam 2024. Rick Steiner, the father of WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, will be there to support his son as he faces Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Saturday, August 3.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.