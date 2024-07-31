WWE Hall of Famers Heading to Cleveland for SummerSlam 2024

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Rick Steiner will be in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend for WWE SummerSlam 2024. Rick Steiner, the father of WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, will be there to support his son as he faces Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Saturday, August 3.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.
⚡ Kurt Angle Open to WWE Manager Role if the Offer is Right
Kurt Angle is considering a return to wrestling, but not in the way you might expect. The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed the possibil [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 31, 2024 04:37PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com