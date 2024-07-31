Kurt Angle Open to WWE Manager Role if the Offer is Right

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kurt Angle is considering a return to wrestling, but not in the way you might expect.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed the possibility of working as a manager on his Kurt Angle Show podcast. The Olympic hero explained why he initially turned down WWE’s previous offer to manage Matt Riddle but admitted he remains open to the idea.

"I'm happy doing what I'm doing. But would I consider managing? Yeah, it would have to be the right thing. It would have to be the right deal, the right program. Not only that, but the money has to be right. I will tell you this, I feel a little badly about doing this, but a few years ago, WWE wanted me to manage Matt Riddle. I was into it. I was like, okay, we could have some great vignettes. I think we would have had great chemistry, but it didn’t happen unfortunately because they didn’t offer me the right amount of money. The money they offered me was really not good. Not to say anything bad about the company, but it was like okay, that was kind of a kick to the nuts kind of an offer."

Angle officially retired from in-ring action in 2019, with his last match being against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. You can check out his full thoughts in the Kurt Angle Show podcast below.