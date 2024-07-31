TNA Star Joe Hendry Training at WWE Performance Center

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

One of TNA’s biggest names is working out at the WWE Performance Center.

On July 30th, Joe Hendry performed a concert on WWE television for the first time, though the segment ended with him being attacked by Gallus. Later, it was announced that Hendry would face Joe Coffey on August 6th.

Hendry has now confirmed he’s training at the Performance Center. In an interview with Matt Camp on The Wrestling Matt, Hendry called the arrangement “unprecedented,” thanking WWE and TNA for making it happen.

“I’m in a situation where we’re having historic collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE. This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out,” Hendry said.

This collaboration is another step in the growing relationship between the two companies, which started in May with Jordynne Grace challenging for the NXT Women’s Title.

Hendry revealed that Shawn Michaels personally approached him about training at the Performance Center. "Shawn said, ‘Hey, this door is open. If you want to train at the Performance Center, we’re gonna open that door.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’"

Hendry is currently training in Orlando, working with Terry Taylor and participating in promo classes.