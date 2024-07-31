Kevin Owens Makes Surprise Appearance at Marigold Event in Japan This Week

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A top WWE Superstar was spotted backstage at the Marigold event at Korakuen Hall in Japan on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

“The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens was present at the show on 7/30, which featured Giulia’s highly anticipated announcement.

Marigold promoter Rossy Ogawa shared a photo of himself with Owens backstage on X.

"WWE superstar Kevin Owens attended the Korakuen event and was delighted, saying, 'It was a great show,'" read the English-translated caption of the photo shared by Ogawa on X.

Myla Grace, who competed at the show, also commented on Owens’ attendance and shared a photo of herself with the WWE Superstar backstage.

"Someone asked me last night what I would go back and tell my younger self.. I’d like to change my answer please," she wrote. "'You're wrestling in Japan and Kevin Owens watched the show.' You'll never know how much this means to me."