WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Former WWE Star Val Venis Alleges Receiving Death Threats from "Godless Nutjobs"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2024

Former WWE Star Val Venis Alleges Receiving Death Threats from "Godless Nutjobs"

This week, former WWE star Val Venis (Sean Morley) was involved in a heated verbal confrontation on Twitter/X with user @HaangEmHigh. Following Venis' negative comments about the LGBTQ+ community, @HaangEmHigh set up a website under the Val Venis name (Valued Allies of LGBTQ+ and Vital Educational & Non-Judgemental Informational Services) to support LGBTQ+ causes.

In response, Venis, who has since protected his Twitter/X account, posted the following messages:

“Why would someone even consider taking another man’s business name? The only reason I can think of is pure spite. These individuals are driven by hatred, which clouds their judgment. They seem to believe they can use a government entity to usurp my business name. Let them waste their money. Just like when the WWE wasted tens of thousands of dollars trying to take my business name from me. These people act as if common law doesn’t exist and forget that I have NEVER LOST in court. This is another example of the failures of public education. Pray for them, but let their lawyers drain their funds first….👇👇👇”

“The leftist pedophile supporting, mental illness affirming, Godless nutjobs always act tough on social media. They have threatened to show up at events I’ve been booked at to protest, spit in my face, beat me up, and even threatened to k*ll me. This crap has been going on for almost 5 years. Not one time has any one of these musty basement dwellers made good on their threats. They are cowards.”

Kurt Angle Open to WWE Manager Role if the Offer is Right

Kurt Angle is considering a return to wrestling, but not in the way you might expect. The WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed the possibil [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 31, 2024 04:37PM


Tags: #wwe #val venis #sean morley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88729/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π