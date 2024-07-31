Former WWE Star Val Venis Alleges Receiving Death Threats from "Godless Nutjobs"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week, former WWE star Val Venis (Sean Morley) was involved in a heated verbal confrontation on Twitter/X with user @HaangEmHigh. Following Venis' negative comments about the LGBTQ+ community, @HaangEmHigh set up a website under the Val Venis name (Valued Allies of LGBTQ+ and Vital Educational & Non-Judgemental Informational Services) to support LGBTQ+ causes.

In response, Venis, who has since protected his Twitter/X account, posted the following messages:

“Why would someone even consider taking another man’s business name? The only reason I can think of is pure spite. These individuals are driven by hatred, which clouds their judgment. They seem to believe they can use a government entity to usurp my business name. Let them waste their money. Just like when the WWE wasted tens of thousands of dollars trying to take my business name from me. These people act as if common law doesn’t exist and forget that I have NEVER LOST in court. This is another example of the failures of public education. Pray for them, but let their lawyers drain their funds first….👇👇👇”

“The leftist pedophile supporting, mental illness affirming, Godless nutjobs always act tough on social media. They have threatened to show up at events I’ve been booked at to protest, spit in my face, beat me up, and even threatened to k*ll me. This crap has been going on for almost 5 years. Not one time has any one of these musty basement dwellers made good on their threats. They are cowards.”