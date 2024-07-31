Shane McMahon and Tony Khan Hold Private Meeting Amid AEW Collaboration Rumors

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Fightful Select reports that AEW and ROH President Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon this week.

According to the report, the two met privately during the afternoon on Monday, July 29, 2024, at a private airport in Arlington, Texas. Khan and Shane-O-Mac reportedly “discussed possibilities moving forward.” Many in the company were completely unaware of the meeting as of Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Khan has previously stated he is “open” to working with Shane McMahon, son of the former longtime WWE Chairman, though he claimed that earlier reports of their discussions were untrue. The rumors gained traction after being mentioned on an episode of Jim Ross’ “Grilling J.R.” podcast.

In addition to the podcast discussion, Khan commented in a recent interview on the “Maggie & Perloff Show” that McMahon was “welcome to stop by at any time” and “seems like a really nice guy.” He also told Sports Illustrated that he has “a lot of respect for [McMahon] as an executive and a professional wrestler” and that he is “always welcome in AEW.”

WrestleVotes has reported the backstage reaction in WWE to this news. According to their tweet, this has not surprised many within WWE. A longtime WWE employee familiar with Shane McMahon stated, “Shane’s as smart as they come; taking a preliminary meeting doesn’t surprise anyone here.”

It remains unclear if McMahon would join AEW as a wrestling talent or in a backstage capacity. WNS WNS will keep you updated on any developments.