The Rock's UFL Football League Faces Army Controversy Over $11 Million Investment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2024

A surprising tale has emerged involving The Rock and the United States Army. According to Military.com, the Army invested $11 million in The Rock’s UFL Football League to enhance enlistment numbers. However, internal documents and emails reviewed by the website indicate that this investment did not lead to any new recruits and may have even negatively impacted recruitment efforts.

The agreement intended for The Rock to serve as a brand ambassador for the Army, requiring him to post a specified number of Army-related messages on his social media platforms. However, the Army asserts that he failed to meet this obligation.

Currently, the Army is attempting to recoup $6 million of their investment. They had anticipated five social media posts from Johnson, each valued at $1 million, but he only delivered two. Additionally, the deal included UFL players wearing Army branding during games.

Neither the United Football League nor Johnson’s publicist have responded to requests for comment. Laura DeFrancisco, a spokesperson for the Army’s marketing team, stated that they are collaborating with the UFL to determine the final costs.

Source: Military.com
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #ufl

