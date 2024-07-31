Charlotte Flair Posts Video of Her In-Ring Training at WWE Performance Center

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Charlotte Flair is gearing up for her return to the ring.

The WWE superstar recently shared a video on her personal Instagram, highlighting her recovery progress following knee surgery. The footage, captured at the WWE Performance Center, shows Charlotte actively working on her rehabilitation in the ring.

"We CLAW with our fingernails for that inch. Cause we know when we add up all those inches that’s going to make the difference between WINNING and LOSING, between LIVING and DYING. I’ll tell you this in any fight, it is the person who is willing to die who is going to win that inch. And I know if I am going to have any life anymore, it is because I am still willing to fight and die for that inch because that is what LIVING is."

Charlotte sustained a knee injury during the December 8, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE announced she would be sidelined for nine months. Check out her post below.