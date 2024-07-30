Goldberg Compares Tony Khan to Dixie Carter, Denies AEW Negotiation Rumors

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bill Goldberg recently appeared as a guest on the "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend shared his thoughts on AEW and how Tony Khan reminds him of former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter.

“I think we have a different perspective on it,” Goldberg said of AEW. “It’s hard for me to pass judgment on their production because I don’t watch it. I see clips of it. It’s hard to give a rational breakdown of how they are if I don’t really watch it. I don’t really know. He reminds me of Dixie Carter, but a male version. I don’t know if it’s a good or bad thing, but he reminds me of that scenario. It’s a different feel. It’s just different.”

Regarding whether he was ever close to signing a deal with AEW, he stated that he was not.

“No, I don’t think I was ever close to making a deal with them,” he said. “I think it was much more of a realistic transition when Sting was involved. I reached out to Sting because I wanted to be part…I thought he and I could do a farewell thing at some point together, but it wasn’t about me, it was about Sting. I could never overshadow anything that he does, but I don’t want to convolute the water. It would have been a nice crescendo, but it wasn’t about me. The timing was kind of off.”

