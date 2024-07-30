Rumor Debunked: Mercedes Mone Not Linked to Sammy Guevara’s Return from Hiatus

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As previously noted, Sammy Guevara made his return from hiatus at Sunday night’s ROH television tapings in Arlington, Texas, by attacking members of the Dark Order and making the save for Dustin Rhodes.

There have been rumors about Guevara’s absence from AEW being related to Mercedes Mone. Several years ago, Guevara trended on Twitter after a Sasha Banks rape joke from 2016 went viral. Guevara ended up issuing an apology to Sasha/Mercedes.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com shot down the rumors, saying, “I know that everybody has immediately jumped to the following conclusion [that] he was moved to Ring of Honor because Mercedes Mone is on the main AEW television show. I was told that him being on Ring of Honor has absolutely nothing to do with Mercedes. I mentioned that to some people and they were like, ‘There’s no way, it has to be.’

All I can tell you is this, Sammy has been ready to go for a little while and they did have a storyline for Sammy Guevara that would have brought him back to the main roster…But there was an aspect of the storyline that he was not cool with. I think it involved him turning heel and he didn’t want to turn heel, whatever it was. They did have a storyline and they decided well, he doesn’t want to do that aspect of the storyline [and] so they ended up coming up with a storyline where he’s a babyface in Ring of Honor. So, there were plans to bring him back to the main roster when Mercedes Mone was there and it didn’t happen. So, I’m sure he’ll be back on the main roster. I would bet you anything that by the end of the year he’s back doing Dynamite, Collision, etc.”

Additionally, there have been resurfaced claims of Guevara making an anti-black joke that has been scrubbed from the internet.