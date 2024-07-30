WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Wyatt Sicks In-Ring Debut Scheduled for Next Week's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks will make their in-ring debut on the Monday, August 5 episode of WWE Raw.

The Wyatt Sicks trio of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis will wrestle for the first time since re-debuting in WWE as part of the new faction on next week’s Raw, facing Chad Gable and his new charges, The Creed Brothers.

The six-man tag for next week’s Raw was made official on this week’s show after an in-ring confrontation between the two trios. Gable has been targeted by The Wyatt Sicks since their debut.

A women’s division contest is also set for next week’s show, with Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai facing Sonya Deville.

Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark were victorious in tag action on this week’s Raw against Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. After the bout, Damage CTRL’s Kai, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY confronted Deville’s trio.

The Monday, August 5 WWE Raw will emanate from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. The announced lineup:

Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed & Brutus Creed
Sonya Deville vs. Dakota Kai

Tags: #wwe #raw #the wyatt sicks #wyatt sick6

