WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Miz Will Host WWE SummerSlam 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2024

The Miz Will Host WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE is bringing SummerSlam back to Cleveland, Ohio, and they've tapped The Miz to host the show. Given that Cleveland is the A-Lister's hometown, it's a move that's sure to get the local crowd behind him. However, with a card stacked with marquee matches, it's hard to see where a host truly fits into the equation.

Miz has been stuck in a comedic loop with R-Truth for far too long, and while it's undeniably entertaining, it doesn't exactly scream "SummerSlam main event." Nevertheless, the hometown hero will undoubtedly get a hero's welcome and will likely inject some much-needed energy into the show.

Speaking of the show, the card is absolutely loaded. We've got Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against GUNTHER, and a highly anticipated clash between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee.

Add to that the championship matches for the women's divisions and the high-profile bouts for the United States and Intercontinental Championships, and you've got one hot event!


Tags: #wwe #the miz #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88711/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π