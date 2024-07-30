The Miz Will Host WWE SummerSlam 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is bringing SummerSlam back to Cleveland, Ohio, and they've tapped The Miz to host the show. Given that Cleveland is the A-Lister's hometown, it's a move that's sure to get the local crowd behind him. However, with a card stacked with marquee matches, it's hard to see where a host truly fits into the equation.

Miz has been stuck in a comedic loop with R-Truth for far too long, and while it's undeniably entertaining, it doesn't exactly scream "SummerSlam main event." Nevertheless, the hometown hero will undoubtedly get a hero's welcome and will likely inject some much-needed energy into the show.

Speaking of the show, the card is absolutely loaded. We've got Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against GUNTHER, and a highly anticipated clash between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee.

Add to that the championship matches for the women's divisions and the high-profile bouts for the United States and Intercontinental Championships, and you've got one hot event!