Meiko Satomura Announces Retirement

Wrestling icon Meiko Satomura has confirmed long-standing rumors of her retirement from the ring. In a heartfelt press conference held today, the veteran star revealed that she will hang up her boots in April 2025, marking the end of a storied 30-year career.

The announcement comes after speculation ignited by Tokyo Sports last week. Satomura expressed gratitude for her fans and colleagues while outlining her plans for the coming months. She will embark on a farewell tour with her promotion, Sendai Girls, beginning in September and has expressed openness to wrestling for other companies before her final match.

A poignant moment arose when AEW’s Emi Sakura, visibly emotional, expressed her hope to share the ring with Satomura one last time.

Satomura's career is a testament to her dedication and skill. From her early days in GAEA to founding Sendai Girls, she has been a pioneer in women’s wrestling. Her impact extended beyond Japan, as evidenced by her stint in WCW and subsequent appearances in WWE, where she captured the NXT UK Women’s Championship.