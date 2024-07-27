WWE Couple Tie the Knot

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Blair Davenport of WWE Smackdown and Riley Osborne from WWE NXT got married on Friday. Davenport shared wedding photos, featuring both of them proudly wearing their rings.

The couple, both from England, announced their engagement in December 2023 when they were both part of the NXT roster. Davenport moved to Smackdown in May.

Blair Davenport, formerly known as Bea Priestly, is 28 years old and joined WWE in June 2021. She had stints in NXT UK and NXT before moving to Smackdown. Despite not winning a WWE title yet, she was the winner of NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline 2023.

Riley Osborne, 26, has been with NXT since late 2023, notably as a member of the Chase U stable. Although he's yet to win a championship, Osborne is recognized for his potential and exciting in-ring performances.

WNS wishes the happy couple all the very best!