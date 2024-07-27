Bret Hart Believes Joining AEW’s Owen Hart Tournament Would ‘Ruffle WWE’s Feathers’

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, participated in a virtual signing on Signed by Superstars, where he was asked about potentially getting involved in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament organized by AEW. This tournament, which has been held in collaboration with Owen's widow, Martha Hart, has been ongoing since 2022. The Hall of Famer mentioned that AEW has never approached him about participating. He also expressed doubts about his involvement due to his royalties relationship with WWE.

Hart elaborated, "No, nobody’s ever asked me. I’d have to think about it. I like Tony and I’d be happy to help out but I don’t know if I want to go down… I think it might ruffle WWE’s feathers and I get all my royalties, everything tied in through them. But then again, it can’t hurt to ask."

Additionally, Bret shared that his favorite opponents were Curt Hennig and his brother Owen, stating, "Curt Hennig and then Owen. Owen is close. Curt was the safest guy ever."

You can check out the full virtual signing below.