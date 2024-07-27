WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Hints at Potential Rebranding for Ring of Honor

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2024

Is a Rebranding on the Horizon for Ring Of Honor?

Tony Khan addressed this topic during the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 post-show press conference in Arlington, Texas on Friday night, July 26, 2024.

“I recognize that AEW is at the very top of pro wrestling,” he stated. “The ROH brand could frankly benefit from even more association. I don’t think it’s out of the question to say or sacrilegious to say. I think it would only help grow the ROH brand if I were to license it, sublicense, if it were AEW ROH. I don’t think that’s a crazy thing or sacrilegious or bad. I think it would be good for everybody. People would see more of the connectivity that exists between promotions and what we’re going for.”

Khan further elaborated, “It’s not crazy at all to think Ring of Honor could be televised in the Warner Brothers Discovery family. Would Ring of Honor frankly have a lot more value as AEW Ring of Honor? Yeah, probably. I think I’ve come to that realization as far as the presentation. That might mean a more cohesive absorption of the promotion into the fabric of what we’re already doing, but not in a way that would affect things.”

New Champions Crowned At ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

During Friday's ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, several major events unfolded: [...]

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #death before dishonor #aew #tony khan

