New Champions Crowned At ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

During Friday's ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, several major events unfolded:
- The Undisputed Kingdom retained the ROH Tag Team Titles by defeating Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii, with assistance from Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher.
- Lee Moriarty became the new ROH Pure Champion by defeating Wheeler Yuta.
- In a surprising turn of events, Red Velvet defeated Billie Starkz to become the new ROH Women’s Television Champion.
- Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs secured a future shot at the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.
- Atlantis Jr. retained the ROH Television Championship in a scramble match.
- Athena successfully defended her ROH Women’s Championship against Queen Aminata.
- In the main event, Mark Briscoe retained the ROH World Championship by defeating Roderick Strong.
#ANDNEW! Red Velvet is now your NEW #ROH Women's World TV Champion!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024
Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@Thee_Red_Velvet pic.twitter.com/0sdTnH7MD0
Mark Briscoe retains the ROH World Championship!! #ROHDBD #RingOfHonor— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 27, 2024
pic.twitter.com/qq0DGoZ8f4
