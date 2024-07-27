New Champions Crowned At ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2024

During Friday's ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, several major events unfolded:

- The Undisputed Kingdom retained the ROH Tag Team Titles by defeating Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii, with assistance from Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher.

- Lee Moriarty became the new ROH Pure Champion by defeating Wheeler Yuta.

- In a surprising turn of events, Red Velvet defeated Billie Starkz to become the new ROH Women’s Television Champion.

- Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs secured a future shot at the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

- Atlantis Jr. retained the ROH Television Championship in a scramble match.

- Athena successfully defended her ROH Women’s Championship against Queen Aminata.

- In the main event, Mark Briscoe retained the ROH World Championship by defeating Roderick Strong.