Cody Rhodes Receives Legendary Dusty Rhodes Robe at WWE Supershow in Tokyo

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the latest WWE Supershow in Tokyo, Japan, "The American Nightmare" received an iconic piece of merchandise from "The American Dream."

Cody Rhodes was gifted the legendary robe worn by his father, the late, great Dusty Rhodes, during his match against Japanese legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki.

WWE’s Universal Champion proudly donned this historic robe during the event on Friday, July 26, 2024.

During the show, Cody Rhodes successfully defeated AJ Styles in one of the evening's featured matches.