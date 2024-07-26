Cody Rhodes Receives Legendary Dusty Rhodes Robe at WWE Supershow in Tokyo

At the latest WWE Supershow in Tokyo, Japan, "The American Nightmare" received an iconic piece of merchandise from "The American Dream."
Cody Rhodes was gifted the legendary robe worn by his father, the late, great Dusty Rhodes, during his match against Japanese legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki.
WWE’s Universal Champion proudly donned this historic robe during the event on Friday, July 26, 2024.
During the show, Cody Rhodes successfully defeated AJ Styles in one of the evening's featured matches.
メイン終わりにサプライズで父ダスティ・ローデスが日本でアントニオ猪木とタイトルマッチを戦った時のガウンがプレゼントされ、コーディがガウンを羽織ったシーンがエンディングでした😢— あるプヲタの本音bot卍 (@prowrestlewotak) July 26, 2024
Thank you Dusty and Cody Rhodes.#WWE #WWEJAPAN #WWETokyo #CodyRhodes #DustyRhodes #AmericanDream pic.twitter.com/pmqoBFrfJA
