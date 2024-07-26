Bayley Set to Defend Women’s Title Against Japanese Legend at WWE Tokyo Event on 7/27

During their latest WWE Japan tour, Meiko Satomura made her promotional return in a multi-woman tag-team match.
On the July 26 show in Tokyo and the July 25 show in Osaka, the Japanese wrestling legend teamed up with Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL and Tiffany Stratton.
This morning, at the July 26 show in Tokyo, it was announced that Satomura will face WWE Women’s Champion Bayley in a singles match at the July 27 event in Tokyo.
#WWETOKYO— 約束 (@SLC_YUIxAZU) July 26, 2024
OMGGGGG
Bayley vs SATOMURA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qY4RTsulSO
Meiko wants the title!— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2024
The legend @satomurameiko will challenge @itsBayleyWWE for the WWE Women's Championship tomorrow at #WWETokyo! 😱 pic.twitter.com/y8ENH2btW0
