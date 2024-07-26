WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bayley Set to Defend Women’s Title Against Japanese Legend at WWE Tokyo Event on 7/27

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2024

Bayley Set to Defend Women’s Title Against Japanese Legend at WWE Tokyo Event on 7/27

During their latest WWE Japan tour, Meiko Satomura made her promotional return in a multi-woman tag-team match.

On the July 26 show in Tokyo and the July 25 show in Osaka, the Japanese wrestling legend teamed up with Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill to take on Damage CTRL and Tiffany Stratton.

This morning, at the July 26 show in Tokyo, it was announced that Satomura will face WWE Women’s Champion Bayley in a singles match at the July 27 event in Tokyo.


Tags: #wwe #supershow #wwe live #tokyo #japan #bayley #meiko satomura

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88680/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π