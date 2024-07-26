WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Provides No Update on Bobby Lashley and MVP's WWE Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2024

The future of two WWE mainstays, MVP and Bobby Lashley, remains shrouded in uncertainty. With the pair noticeably absent from recent WWE programming, speculation has mounted about their potential departure from the company.

While speaking to local media in London, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H offered little clarification on the situation. "Just like any sport, any business, we sign talent, talent contract runs out, we release talent. It’s just part of the process, so it’s an ongoing thing," he stated.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lashley was presented with a contract extension by WWE but declined the offer. The report further suggested that the company anticipated his departure. However, a conflicting account from another source indicates neither superstar was offered a new deal.

Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #mvp #bobby lashley

