WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon's Exit 'Illuminated the Way' for His WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon's Exit 'Illuminated the Way' for His WWE Return

CM Punk, a former world champion made a stunning comeback to WWE at last year's Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago, defying expectations after his infamous departure in 2014. In an interview with Denise Salcedo at San Diego Comic Con, Punk revealed that Vince McMahon's absence played a crucial role in paving the way for his return.

"No, because it was never a thing that I was yearning to do. There were a lot of things that had to happen for the pathway to kind of clear. The stars had to align. There had to be a full moon. A lot of dominoes fell in order for us to get here. There was never a, ‘Man, I’d really like to go back.’ Vince (McMahon) being out of the picture probably illuminated the way. That might have been one of the biggest things. That’s both ways, for everybody who is going to sensationalize a headline. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t him, there’s just a lot of history there. All of a sudden, one of us is removed from the equation, and I think it changed a lot of things."

Punk is set to wrestle his first singles match since returning to WWE against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

New Developments in Vince McMahon and Janel Grant Lawsuit

Vince McMahon’s legal team filed a motion on Thursday to lift the court-ordered pause on the Janel Grant lawsuit. This lawsuit, again [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 25, 2024 11:25PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88675/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π