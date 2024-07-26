WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status: Triple H Says “We’ll See”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2024

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status: Triple H Says “We’ll See”

Triple H recently addressed the possibility of Brock Lesnar making a WWE return. Lesnar, last seen at SummerSlam 2023, lost to Cody Rhodes in their final match. After the match, Lesnar displayed an uncommon gesture of respect by raising Rhodes' hand.

In a media interaction in the UK, following a meeting with the Mayor of London to hint at a future WrestleMania in the UK, Paul Levesque commented on Lesnar’s potential return. He said, “You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock does his own thing. He’s up in Canada I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. But, we’ll see.”

Lesnar was initially rumored to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble for a WrestleMania match against Gunther. However, this plan was disrupted when Vince McMahon faced allegations of sexual misconduct from former employee Janel Grant.

Source: dailymail.co.uk
Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #brock lesnar

