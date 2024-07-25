Tony Khan Criticizes WWE PR for Meddling in AEW Business

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW President Tony Khan held a media call today to promote this weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. During the call, Khan addressed questions about AEW’s media rights negotiations and the rumors of a new deal “in principle” with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Khan firmly denied these rumors, stating that AEW anticipates a significant increase from WBD. He attributed the previous report to WWE’s PR team, criticizing their involvement in matters outside their scope.

"I had a major member of the wrestling media mention to me yesterday, WWE is telling people that, and I don’t know why WWE is telling people about our media rights deal. I don’t know whether it’s any of their business,” said Khan. “I don’t really understand why WWE PR calls people and talks about my business. WWE PR is telling people that the deal is done and that the deal is done at the same level that it was going to be our previous deal. That’s not the case. I don’t know why WWE PR and why major wrestling media members, who are very credible and never lied to me, I don’t know why they are telling people that. It’s none of their business. I think WWE PR really gets involved in a lot of things they shouldn’t get involved in. I can tell you that is very untrue. When we make a deal for AEW, it’s going to be a great deal with a big increase over what we’ve been doing. We’re in a really good position and have been doing great business here despite what they’re trying to do to us."

AEW and WBD are expecting to announce their new deal together soon.