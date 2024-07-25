WWE Supershow Results from Osaka, Japan (7/25/24)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE hosted an electrifying Supershow at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Below are the complete results from this non-televised live event.

WWE SUPERSHOW RESULTS (7/25/2024): OSAKA, JAPAN

- WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeated IYO SKY (with Asuka)

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Dominik Mysterio

- WWE World Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

- Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jey Uso

- Gunther defeated Rey Mysterio

- The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) (with Tonga Loa) defeated Kevin Owens & LA Knight

- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

Bianca, Bayley and Jade are lost in the admiration of the Final Boss.



You love to see it. 🫡👏 #WWEOsaka pic.twitter.com/FVkQqQ8d5B — CiganoFan (@Cigano300) July 25, 2024

Kairi Sane is having the time of her life's,I am so happy for her!!!#wweosaka pic.twitter.com/WJ72qn573G — ............... (@BantiKu28513778) July 25, 2024