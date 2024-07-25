WWE Supershow Results from Osaka, Japan (7/25/24)

WWE hosted an electrifying Supershow at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Below are the complete results from this non-televised live event.
- WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeated IYO SKY (with Asuka)
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Dominik Mysterio
- WWE World Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) & Tiffany Stratton
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jey Uso
- Gunther defeated Rey Mysterio
- The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) (with Tonga Loa) defeated Kevin Owens & LA Knight
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura
Bianca, Bayley and Jade are lost in the admiration of the Final Boss.— CiganoFan (@Cigano300) July 25, 2024
You love to see it. 🫡👏 #WWEOsaka pic.twitter.com/FVkQqQ8d5B
凄い盛り上がりだ😂‼️— ☆信次☆shinji☆ (@shinji_anly104) July 25, 2024
ジェイ・ウーソ登場で、
『YEET！YEET！YEET！』
まるでアメリカにいるようだ🤩‼️
凄すぎる😂‼️#WWE#wweosaka #ジェイ・ウーソ pic.twitter.com/TbrWHRNaak
コーディ・ローデスの入場で「KINGDOM」の大合唱が巻き起こった！ABEMAで毎週、歌詞字幕を出した甲斐があった！— 堀江ガンツ (@horie_gantz) July 25, 2024
#wweosaka #アベマでWWE pic.twitter.com/dCPtjA9kQr
#WWEOsaka— ............... (@BantiKu28513778) July 25, 2024
Kairi Sane is having the time of her life's,I am so happy for her!!!#wweosaka pic.twitter.com/WJ72qn573G
I love seeing @CodyRhodes interact with the fans, especially the kids— Daniel🇦🇺 (@Danny_bo1_) July 25, 2024
Face of the Company ❤️#wwe #wweosaka 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/wcuItgacWv
