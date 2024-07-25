WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Rumor Killer

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

A rumor had been circulating about CM Punk and WWE being in discussions for a new contract, with speculation that Punk was attempting to use his influence to secure a Bret Hart-style deal. However, PW Insider has debunked this rumor, clarifying that while Punk and WWE are indeed negotiating a new contract, it was WWE who initiated the talks.

Furthermore, PWInsider confirms that Punk signed a three-year contract with WWE starting on the day he returned at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. This contract does not account for any time he missed due to the torn triceps injury he sustained at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Fortunately, Punk has now been cleared to wrestle and is set to compete in his second match since his return, facing Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam on August 3rd.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #cm punk

