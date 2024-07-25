Raquel Rodriguez Eyed for WWE Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Raquel Rodriguez, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, could be making a comeback to the ring soon. The powerhouse wrestler has been sidelined since February due to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

Despite missing significant time, sources within WWE have indicated that there is internal discussion about Rodriguez's potential return. The 33-year-old last competed in the Elimination Chamber match before being pulled from the active roster in March.

While there is no official timeline for her return, fans are eagerly anticipating the potential resurgence of the former NXT Women's Champion.