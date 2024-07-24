Inside Scoop on WWE 'Supershow Summer Tour' Matches in Japan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is taking its biggest stars overseas for a highly anticipated Summer Tour in Japan. The company will feature a star-studded lineup including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens, alongside Japanese legends Shinsuke Nakamura and Meiko Satomura.

Fans can expect explosive action as WWE has unveiled a series of blockbuster matches for the tour. The main event will see WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defend his title against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match. Additionally, a big women's match is on the cards with Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Meiko Satomura facing off against Damage CTRL. Other highlights include Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio and a tag team showdown between Kevin Owens and LA Knight against Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa.

To accommodate the tour, WWE pre-recorded this week’s SmackDown episode last Friday, ensuring fans won't miss a moment of the action.