Inside Scoop on WWE 'Supershow Summer Tour' Matches in Japan

WWE is taking its biggest stars overseas for a highly anticipated Summer Tour in Japan. The company will feature a star-studded lineup including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens, alongside Japanese legends Shinsuke Nakamura and Meiko Satomura.
Fans can expect explosive action as WWE has unveiled a series of blockbuster matches for the tour. The main event will see WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defend his title against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match. Additionally, a big women's match is on the cards with Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Meiko Satomura facing off against Damage CTRL. Other highlights include Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio and a tag team showdown between Kevin Owens and LA Knight against Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa.
To accommodate the tour, WWE pre-recorded this week’s SmackDown episode last Friday, ensuring fans won't miss a moment of the action.
I’m told some of the featured matchups on the WWE “SuperShow Summer Tour” in Japan over the next few days include:— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 24, 2024
•Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship
•Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Meiko Satomura vs. Damage CTRL
•Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio…
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com