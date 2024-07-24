WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Inside Scoop on WWE 'Supershow Summer Tour' Matches in Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

WWE is taking its biggest stars overseas for a highly anticipated Summer Tour in Japan. The company will feature a star-studded lineup including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens, alongside Japanese legends Shinsuke Nakamura and Meiko Satomura.

Fans can expect explosive action as WWE has unveiled a series of blockbuster matches for the tour. The main event will see WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defend his title against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match. Additionally, a big women's match is on the cards with Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Meiko Satomura facing off against Damage CTRL. Other highlights include Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio and a tag team showdown between Kevin Owens and LA Knight against Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa.

To accommodate the tour, WWE pre-recorded this week’s SmackDown episode last Friday, ensuring fans won't miss a moment of the action.


Tags: #wwe #japan #supershow

