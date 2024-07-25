AEW Reveals Full Lineup for Friday's Rampage on TNT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has unveiled the complete card for this Friday's Rampage on TNT. The show was taped after last night's Blood & Guts special at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Spoilers for the taping are available here.

Matches and Segments:

- Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

- The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. Kyle Fletcher & RUSH

- Lance Archer in Action

- Return of the AEW Royal Rampage Match