AEW Reveals Full Lineup for Friday's Rampage on TNT

AEW has unveiled the complete card for this Friday's Rampage on TNT. The show was taped after last night's Blood & Guts special at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Spoilers for the taping are available here.
Matches and Segments:
- Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey
- The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. Kyle Fletcher & RUSH
- Lance Archer in Action
- Return of the AEW Royal Rampage Match
