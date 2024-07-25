WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Reveals Full Lineup for Friday's Rampage on TNT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

AEW has unveiled the complete card for this Friday's Rampage on TNT. The show was taped after last night's Blood & Guts special at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Spoilers for the taping are available here.

Matches and Segments:

- Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

- The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. Kyle Fletcher & RUSH

- Lance Archer in Action

- Return of the AEW Royal Rampage Match

