WWE Very Pleased with Logan Paul's US Title Reign

WWE is reportedly satisfied with Logan Paul's tenure as United States Champion. Despite criticism from some fans over the infrequent title defenses, the company believes Paul's extensive media presence and large social media following have significantly elevated the championship's visibility.
Since winning the title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last November, Paul has defended the championship only twice – against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and in a triple threat match against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.
However, WWE points to Paul's numerous public appearances and high-profile interviews, which have often featured the United States Championship, as a major success. With a combined social media following of over 95 million across platforms like Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube, Paul undoubtedly brings significant exposure to the title.
The social media sensation will put his championship on the line against LA Knight at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio.
