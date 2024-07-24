CM Punk Reportedly Seeks Long-Term Future with WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk hopes to extend his stay beyond the original agreement.

After returning at the Survivor Series PLE in November, WWE planned for Punk to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL. However, a torn triceps during the Royal Rumble match, won by Cody Rhodes, forced WWE to change those plans.

Punk is currently involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre, interfering with McIntyre's title pursuits on three occasions.

Ibou of WrestlePurists, while recapping Raw, mentioned that Punk is seeking to restructure his contract. He believes Punk is under a 3-year deal and quoted Punk saying, "If all goes well, I will never leave. He wants to be here forever." Punk aims to secure a better deal financially and in terms of years, hoping to eventually transition to a role in NXT.

Punk will face McIntyre next Saturday at SummerSlam, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee.