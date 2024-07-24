WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Champion Nic Nemeth Set to Kick Off TNA Impact This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

New Champion Nic Nemeth Set to Kick Off TNA Impact This Week

The fallout from TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view will kick off with a bang as new TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth makes his first appearance as champion on Thursday’s Impact. The episode airs on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Nemeth captured the title in a thrilling six-way elimination match, defeating former champion Moose, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry, and Steve Maclin.

Also on tap for Thursday’s show is a segment featuring Josh Alexander, who shockingly turned heel at Slammiversary, attacking Hendry after eliminating him.

The full lineup for Impact includes:

- New TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth kicks off the show

- Josh Alexander to address his actions

- Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Ash By Elegance & Alex Hammerstone

- Matt Hardy, Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & Johnny “Dango” Curtis

- AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan

- Steve Maclin vs. Cody Deaner

