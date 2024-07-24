New Champion Nic Nemeth Set to Kick Off TNA Impact This Week

The fallout from TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view will kick off with a bang as new TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth makes his first appearance as champion on Thursday’s Impact. The episode airs on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Nemeth captured the title in a thrilling six-way elimination match, defeating former champion Moose, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry, and Steve Maclin.
Also on tap for Thursday’s show is a segment featuring Josh Alexander, who shockingly turned heel at Slammiversary, attacking Hendry after eliminating him.
The full lineup for Impact includes:
- New TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth kicks off the show
- Josh Alexander to address his actions
- Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Ash By Elegance & Alex Hammerstone
- Matt Hardy, Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & Johnny “Dango” Curtis
- AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan
- Steve Maclin vs. Cody Deaner
