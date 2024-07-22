TNA iMPACT Television Tapings Post-Slammiversary Spoilers (7/21)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

TNA held their post-Slammiversary set of iMPACT television tapings on July 21st at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. These matches and segments are set to air on upcoming episodes of TNA programming. Here are the key spoilers from the event, courtesy of Fightful via Joel Pearl.

Rich Swann defeated Reverso

Nic Nemeth Promo: TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth addressed his recent title win, vowing to be a fighting champion and defend the title in any company. Mustafa Ali interrupted, declaring his loss at Slammiversary the biggest screwjob in wrestling history. Ali announced his candidacy for the TNA World Championship, leading to a brawl between Nemeth and Ali.

Steve Maclin vs. Cody Deaner: Steve Maclin emerged victorious over Cody Deaner after both delivered pre-match promos.

AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan: AJ Francis, accompanied by Rich Swann and Josh Bishop, defeated Sami Callihan following interference from Swann and Bishop.

Hammerstone & Ash by Elegance vs. Eric Young & Jordynne Grace: Hammerstone & Ash by Elegance triumphed over Eric Young & Jordynne Grace.

Josh Alexander Promo: Josh Alexander expressed his eagerness to return to Toronto but abruptly ended his promo before explaining his actions at Slammiversary.

Matt Hardy & ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. The System (JDC, Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers): Matt Hardy and ABC defeated The System, with Moose making an appearance mid-match and Joe Hendry evening the odds.

PCO & Steph De Lander Wedding: Officiated by Santino Marella, the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander featured Rhino and Xia Brookside in the wedding party. The ceremony faced interruptions from AJ Francis and a returning Matt Cardona, who was ultimately rejected by SDL.

Tasha Steelz defeated Gisele Shaw

The Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain & KUSHIDA: The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel & Wes Lee) defeated Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Speedball Mike Bailey) & KUSHIDA.

Rosemary vs. Kristara: Rosemary emerged victorious over Kristara.

Josh Alexander Promo (Backstage): Alexander refused to address the crowd directly, stating in a backstage interview that he was now looking out for himself. Ryan Nemeth made a brief appearance post-interview.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryan Nemeth: Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryan Nemeth, followed by an attack on Nemeth by Josh Alexander.

Joe Hendry Interview: Joe Hendry was interviewed on stage.

Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich: Jody Threat, with Dani Luna, defeated Masha Slamovich, who was accompanied by Lish Edwards.

Mike Santana vs. Campaign Singh: Mike Santana defeated Campaign Singh and declared his intent to challenge Moose and The System for the TNA World Championship.

TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth retained his title against Mustafa Ali, with Josh Alexander watching from the stage.

Dark Match - Casket Match: PCO defeated Moose in a dark match casket match.