Jeff Jarrett Open to Reacquiring TNA Wrestling

While there's no indication that this is currently in the works, former TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett has expressed interest in the possibility if it were to arise.

During the latest episode of his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” the wrestling legend and current AEW star responded to fan questions, including one about whether he would consider acquiring TNA if it were on the market, possibly in collaboration with Conrad Thompson.

“Like anything, anything in the wrestling business, I’m interested in that, and what are they valued at,” Jarrett said. “People get into these valuations, and I don’t care what it is. You can come up with all the valuations you want in the world, you gotta find a buyer, period, and then that buyer has to agree with that evaluation.”

He added, “Other than that, it’s just great fodder, if you will. I’m not discounting tax situations and all that kind of stuff, but certainly, I’d take a look at anything, and if Conrad says, ‘Let’s do it,’ I’d say, ‘Let’s do it,’ [laughs].”