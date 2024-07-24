We Believe! Joe Hendry Set for Special Performance on WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE Universe is in for a treat next week as Joe Hendry is set to perform a special live concert.

During the July 23 episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that the TNA Wrestling star will grace the stage on the July 30 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show.

Hendry's performance will kick off the first of two Great American Bash themed episodes of WWE NXT, promising an exciting start to the event.