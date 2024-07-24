We Believe! Joe Hendry Set for Special Performance on WWE NXT

The WWE Universe is in for a treat next week as Joe Hendry is set to perform a special live concert.
During the July 23 episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that the TNA Wrestling star will grace the stage on the July 30 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show.
Hendry's performance will kick off the first of two Great American Bash themed episodes of WWE NXT, promising an exciting start to the event.
Who is @joehendry and how did he get here?— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2024
Let the man tell you himself... 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/M62vfHDWGH
⚡ Roxanne Perez Hopes for Dream Match with AJ Lee
During an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed the possibility of a match with f [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 24, 2024 11:00AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com