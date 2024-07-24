Roxanne Perez Hopes for Dream Match with AJ Lee

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed the possibility of a match with former WWE star AJ Lee. Roxanne revealed:

“Definitely, yeah, I try (to talk to CM Punk about convincing AJ to return) but he tells me that he’s doing the same thing. He’s trying to get her to come back, he’s pulling her in but, I hope one day she decides to come back and have a match with me.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

Earlier this month, CM Punk also addressed the potential return of his wife, AJ Lee, saying:

“I don’t want to fall in the trap of saying ‘never say never’. I don’t wanna give people false hope. I also will not put words in her mouth and say, ‘I think this could happen.’ I think this is a brave new world, and I don’t think a lot of people thought I was gonna show up. It’s really all on her. She’s busy. I’m super proud of her. She’s doing her own thing…”