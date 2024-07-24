Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

Ring of Honor (ROH) has unveiled an updated lineup for this week's episode of ROH TV. The show is set to air Thursday night on HonorClub and will feature the following matches and segments:

- Top Flight, Action Andretti, Fuego Del Sol, and Komander vs. Iron Savages, Anthony Henry, and Nick Comoroto

- Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Ogogo and Lee Moriarty

- Johnny TV and Shane Taylor vs. Atlantis Jr. and Lio Rush

- EJ Nduka vs. Jon Cruz

- Gates of Agony vs. SAP

- Lexy Nair interviews Red Velvet and Queen Aminata