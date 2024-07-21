Results from the Ring of Honor Taping at the eSports Arena in Arlington, TX

Credit: Matthew Hooks & Fightful
- EJ Nduka triumphed over Jon Cruz.
- Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) emerged victorious against Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty).
- Abadon secured a win against Enhancement Talent.
- Jael defeated Robyn Renegade.
- Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Linoa) defeated SAP (Angelico & Serpentico).
- Johnny TV & Shane Taylor teamed up to defeat Atlantis Jr & Lio Rush.
- Fuego Del Sol, Komander & Top Flight (Dante & Darius) defeated Nick Commoroto, Anthony Henry & Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson).
- The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds). Post-match, Dark Order attacked, but Dustin Rhodes made the save.
⚡ FTR’s AEW Status Update: Dax Harwood's “Really Bad” Back Issues and Their Return to Collision
FTR was off AEW television in recent weeks due to Dax Harwood messing up his back "really bad," but they returned to television on the July [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 21, 2024 12:20PM
