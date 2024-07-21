WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Results from the Ring of Honor Taping at the eSports Arena in Arlington, TX

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2024

Credit: Matthew Hooks & Fightful

- EJ Nduka triumphed over Jon Cruz.

- Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) emerged victorious against Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty).

- Abadon secured a win against Enhancement Talent.

- Jael defeated Robyn Renegade.

- Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Linoa) defeated SAP (Angelico & Serpentico).

- Johnny TV & Shane Taylor teamed up to defeat Atlantis Jr & Lio Rush.

- Fuego Del Sol, Komander & Top Flight (Dante & Darius) defeated Nick Commoroto, Anthony Henry & Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson).

- The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds). Post-match, Dark Order attacked, but Dustin Rhodes made the save.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

