WWE Signs Australian Wrestler Delta Brady

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

WWE has expanded its roster with the signing of Australian wrestler Delta Brady. The promising talent caught the eye of WWE officials during tryouts held in Montreal during Elimination Chamber week.

According to Fightful Select, Brady has officially inked a deal with the sports entertainment giant but has been granted permission to fulfill her existing commitments in Australia before relocating to the United States. It is anticipated that Brady will make the move later this month.

While a specific start date for her training at the WWE Performance Center has yet to be confirmed, there is speculation that Brady will join fellow newcomers Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer in NXT. The trio of international talents is expected to make a significant impact on the developmental brand.

Source: Fightful Select
